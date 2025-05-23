Gautam Gambhir Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test Retirement? India Head Coach Quashes Rumours Ahead of England Tour

India vs England: In what must have come as a massive setback for the Indian cricket team ahead of the important tour of England, stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements. While that stunned one and all, most reckoned Head coach Gautam Gambhir may have influenced their call. For the unversed, Gambhir had spoken about the ‘superstar culture’ that exists inside the Indian dressing-room after the side lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Days after the retirement of the two icons, Gambhir broke silence on the snowballing issue. Dubbing the duo's call as an ‘individual’ decision, Gambhir quashed all reports that they were forced into retirement from Tests.

‘It is an individual decision’

“I think, when you start the game and when you want to finish it is an individual decision. No one, be it the coach, selector or anyone, has the right to say when to retire or not to. It comes from within. Yes, we have to be without two senior players, two experienced players,” Gambhir said in an interview with News18.

“Sometimes I believe that it is an opportunity for other players to put their hands up and say I’m ready for it. So, yes it will be tough but there will be other people who will put their hands up,” Gambhir added.

What's Next For Gambhir?