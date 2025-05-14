'Slight Problems In The Combination': Aakash Chopra Highlights The Problems PBKS Will Face With IPL's Resumption On 17th May 2025

The Indian Premier League was recently suspended following the high tensions between India and Pakistan. These tensions arose after India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, conducted Operation Sindoor and did airstrikes on nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Due to these high tensions between India and Pakistan, the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings was called off which had been taking place in Dharamshala and all of the foreign players playing in the IPL were evacuated.

Problems For PBKS With IPL Restarting On 17th May

Following a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, it was announced by the BCCI that the Indian Premier League will be starting once again on 17th May 2025. With the World Test Championship final also fast approaching, there is an issue regarding the schedules of South African and Australian players.

There are chances that Australian and South African players might not return for the IPL as the schedule is clashing with their national duties. Following this Aakash Chopra has given his insights into the problems that it causes for Punjab Kings who have been in good form in 2025.

"Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis' return is hanging in the balance as of now. If both don't come, there will be slight problems in the combination. However, I am still keeping my fingers crossed for Punjab that all things continue to go fine when the season is going good this year," said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

Remainder Of IPL 2025 To Be Played In Three Locations