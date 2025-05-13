CA Backs BCCI & IPL 2025 Despite India-Pakistan Tensions; Says 'Will Support Players...'

IPL 2025: In what can be labelled as a ‘strange’ call by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, the board decided to resume the suspended Indian Premier League 2025. It was initially suspended due to the tensions between India-Pakistan. But now with BCCI making the announcement that the cash-rich league will resume from May 17 has put franchises in a spot of bother as most overseas players have returned home.

So, what happens now, will the players return given some boards also have international schedules to take care? Cricket Australia has backed India and released a statement on Tuesday morning. As per the statement, the CA has claimed that they will support the players in the call.

‘CA will support players in their individual decisions’

"Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions whether to return to India or not. Team management will work through the preparation implications for the World Test Championship Final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches," the statement read.

IPL 2025 To Be Resumed On May 17

The IPL final was supposed to be held on May 26 and will now take place on June 3. The remaining 17 matches will be played in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. BCCI hasn't announced the venues for the IPL playoffs yet.