Ahead of IPL 2025 Resuming, Sunrisers Hyderabad Handed Huge Boost as Two Star Foreign Players Set to Rejoin Franchise - Report

When the BCCI announced that the IPL 2025 would resume from May 17, it was a welcome news for many cricket fans - but it also led to a lot of questions being raised.

Many wondered if the teams would have to do without a number of first-choice foreign players given the escalating tensions with Pakistan had many questioning their safety.

There's also the fact that the World Test Championship (WTC) Final is set to take place from June 11 onwards, and with the Indian Premier League set to conclude on June 3, it raised questions over the availability of South Africa and Australia players.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been reportedly boosted by the availability of two key Australian players.

SRH Guaranteed Presence of Two Foreigners

Australia's Pat Cummins and Travis Head are both set to return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 games.

"Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning," Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell told News Corp on Tuesday.

What's more, a report in ESPNCricinfo claimed that even Head would be available for the rest of the games.

However, there is still no clarity over whether SRH's other foreign recruits - Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis and Wiaan Mulder - will rejoin the side.

Hyderabad Eye Strong End to Disappointing Season

The doubts over players returning also stemmed from the fact that SRH have had an IPL season to forget. They finished runners-up in 2024 but are already eliminated from play-offs contention for 2025.

With nothing to play for and uncertainty over the India-Pakistan situation, many expect a number of foreign players to not come back for the remaining games.

The remaining league games are going to be played at six venues - Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.