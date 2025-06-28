Aakash Chopra Opens On Why India's Lower Order Is Expected To Perform, Draws Comparisons To Virat Kohli's Era

The Indian Cricket Team have had critics who have slammed the Indian lower order for not performing and contributing with the bat. While the debate rages on that India's lower order needs to perform, there are critics who have drawn comparisons to the time Virat Kohli was the Test captain and of the opinion that the former Indian captain did not depend on the lower order for runs. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has now given his take on the matter and stated that the current Test team should not be compared to that of Virat Kohli.

Aakash Chopra On India's Lower Order

Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel shared his opinion that people should not draw comparisons between Virat Kohli's captaincy era and the current situation. He stated that during Virat Kohli's captaincy, India had experienced batters in the line up.

"Firstly, any two eras are different, and let's not compare the two. It's not necessary that whatever happened at one time should happen at another time as well, especially when you are going through a transition. We might not have had that much depth in batting earlier, but there was a lot of pedigree and experience. You had a very, very dependable batting order.

"So it was okay even if the tail didn't wag. However, it's not that it has never wagged. The need of the hour now is that everyone needs to contribute. It's a two-sided problem. You also need to have the bowling that can blow away the opposing team's tail. I would say stop comparing. It's not that we haven't lost Tests under Kohli's captaincy. We lose under everyone's captaincy," said Aakash Chopra in the video on his YouTube channel.

India Looking To Improve Bowling Attack Ahead Of 2nd Test