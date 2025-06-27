'Even Ben Stokes Is Admiring': Michael Vaughan Makes Massive Admission Regarding Rishabh Pant As India's Vice Captain Overtakes MS Dhoni In Centuries

Rishabh Pant stole the show at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds despite India losing the first Test against England. The wicketkeeper batter was India's best batter by far as he scored back to back centuries in both innings of the Test match. To top off his celebration in the first innings, Rishabh Pant also did his iconic front flip celebration. Now as India prepare for the second Test match against England which will be played in Birmingham, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a massive statement regarding the Indian wicketkeeper batter.

Ben Stokes Admiring Rishabh Pant Claims Michael Vaughan

As Rishabh Pant's heroics in the first Test match between India and England impressed a lot of people, Michael Vaughan has joined the fray. Vaughan recently while speaking on the Stick To Cricket Show, revealed that even current England captain Ben Stokes admires Rishabh Pant's batting. He also spoke about how Rishabh Pant's Test record is far better than his white ball record despite the player looking like a white ball player.

"There’s a lot of science in that madness the way that he plays. You can see even Ben Stokes is admiring when he’s batting. Adam Gilchrist for me is the best wicketkeeper-batter. But Pant just set a new trend. I mean MS Dhoni, across white ball cricket, was fantastic. You would think with the way that he plays, Pant would be completely suited to the white ball game and not so much the Test game, But his Test record is miles better than his white ball record," said Michael Vaughan about Rishabh Pant and his entertaining way to bat.

Rishabh Pant recently overtook MS Dhoni to become the wicketkeeper batter with the most centuries for India.

India Looking To Improve Bowling And Fielding Ahead Of Second Test

The Indian Cricket Team had the first Test in their grasp but could not convert it into a win due to weak efforts in bowling and fielding. It was a repeat of the Border Gavaskar Trophy once again as all of the pressure fell on Jasprit Bumrah to take the wickets while the others bowlers failed to get scalps of their own.