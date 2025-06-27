'Something Against This Team?' Daren Sammy Raises Pertinent Question on Umpires After Shai Hope's Catch Stirs Controversy

West Indies vs Australia: Shai Hope, who was well-set and batting brilliantly, was given out to a contentious decision on Thursday in the 58th over of the Windies innings and that has now raised eyebrows. Was it caught cleanly by Alex Carey or did he grasp it? Replays showed that the ball may have slightly made contact with the ground, yet it was given out and that has stirred a controversy as questions are being raised on the umpiring standards. Hope was dismissed for 48 runs. Former Windies captain Daren Sammy has asked if there is anything against the hosts. Sammy seemed baffled by the call.

‘Is there something against this team?’

“We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board. Yeah, look, you don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt,” Sammy as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Are Windies in Front, Still?

With Australia still trailing by 82 runs and with four wickets down, it would not be unfair to say that the hosts have their noses slightly in front at the moment.