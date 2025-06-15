Aakash Chopra Reiterates Gautam Gambhir's Test Policy, Advises Shubman Gill And Co. To Learn From BGT And Not Make Grave Mistake

India and England are all set to face off in a five match Test series in England. The Indian Cricket Team is currently in a transitional phase following the retirement of legendary batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format of the game. Ahead of the series in England, Shubman Gill was announced as the captain of India in the red ball format and Rishabh Pant was announced as his deputy. As India get ready to take on England, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has sent a grave warning to the young Indian side.

Aakash Chopra Reiterates Gautam Gambhir's Test Mentality

The Indian Cricket Team as they get ready to take on England, have been asked to not make the same mistakes from the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Aakash Chopra followed Gautam Gambhir's belief that bowlers and wickets win you matches and asked the Shubman Gill led side to not put all of their focus on the batting line up.

"We got a learning from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that if you get a little obsessed about the batting and play batters who can bowl and choose bowlers who can bat, then you are just going down the wrong path," said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team are one of the most dominant sides in red ball cricket. However, India had a loss of form and missed out on the 2025 World Test Championship final. India faced back to back series losses, first at home in a three match series against New Zealand.

India then proceeded to lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia which knocked them out of contention for the WTC final. As a new WTC cycle begins, India will be looking to get back to their best.