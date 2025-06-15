WATCH: Aiden Markram Bumps Into His School Friend Cheering For South Africa In Lord's After Historic WTC 2025 Final Win Against Australia

WTC 2025 Final: South Africa created history after beating Australia in the summit clash of World Test Championship 2025. The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, defeated Australia by 5 wickets and claimed the coveted WTC mace, a trophy that they will rejoice in for a very long time. South Africa were always termed as chokers, a bunch of guys who had this habit of bottling crucial games in ICC tournaments, but their historic win against Australia in the WTC Final will certainly take that tag away now.

Aiden Markram Celebrates South Africa's WTC Win With His School Friend

South Africa in the WTC Final experienced contrasting emotions. Though they were dismal with the bat in the first innings, the manner in which they registered a remarkable comeback in the second innings will be remembered for ages to come. A lot of credit goes to Aiden Markram, who found his best form when things mattered the most. Markram ended up scoring 136 runs off 207 balls and helped South Africa decimate Australia.

Something very interesting happened after South Africa were crowned the World Test Champions. Aiden Markram bumped into his school friend and celebrated South Africa's win. His childhood friend was at Lord's cheering for the Proteas. 'Yeah, that was cool, that was one of my mates from school. He wanted me to come over, and I said, flip man, I can't, it's too busy, it's chaos,' said Markram during the post-match press conference.

South Africa Shut Their Critics Down