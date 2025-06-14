Temba Bavuma Becomes First Captain To Register Unique Record After 104 Years As He Guides South Africa To Victory In WTC 2025 Finals

WTC 2025 Final: 9,721 days - this is exactly how much time it took for the South African team to get rid of their ICC Trophy jinx. Eight consecutive wins on the bounce, and a change of captain mid-cycle - South Africa's journey has been nothing but magnificent. Beating Pat Cummins's Australia in a final is a small deal, but Bavuma and his South African side have done it on the grandest stage of them all.

Temba Bavuma Shatters 104-Year-Old Captaincy Record

Temba Bavuma will always be remembered as the captain who led his team from the front on the biggest stage of them all. The Proteas skipper struggled with a hamstring pull in the final, but he continued to bat his way through and scored a gritty 66. In the process, Bavuma also registered a partnership of 147 runs along with Aiden Markram, which helped South Africa chase Australia's 282 runs down.

Bavuma has surpassed Warwick Armstrong of Australia and has registered a record of most wins as captain without a loss in Test cricket. Bavuma has captained South Africa in 10 Test matches, and he has won 9 out of them.

Most Wins As Test Skipper Without a Loss

Temba Bavuma (South Africa): 9 wins, 1 draw (2023-2025)

9 wins, 1 draw (2023-2025) Warwick Armstrong (Australia): 8 wins, 2 draws (1902-1921)

8 wins, 2 draws (1902-1921) Brian Close (England): 6 wins, 1 draw (1949-1976)

6 wins, 1 draw (1949-1976) Charles Fry (England): 4 wins, 2 draws (1896-1912)

4 wins, 2 draws (1896-1912) Ajinkya Rahane (India): 4 wins, 2 draws (2017-2021)

4 wins, 2 draws (2017-2021) Victor Richardson (Australia): 4 wins, 1 draw (1924-1936)

4 wins, 1 draw (1924-1936) Ali Bacher (South Africa): 4 wins, 0 draws (1965-1970)

South Africa Humble Australia