'He Likes This Team': Aakash Chopra Sends Massive Virat Kohli Warning Towards Rajasthan Royals Ahead Of IPL Clash Against RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League clash. The match will be taking place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to get a win as they have only one win in their last five matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will also be worried as they have so far played three matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and have not won any of them. RCB's track record in 2025 has been dismal at their home ground.

Aakash Chopra Sends Warning Shots Towards RR

Aakash Chopra in a video uploaded in YouTube channel sent some warning shots towards Rajasthan Royals. In the video he stated that Virat Kohli will be the game changer against RR as he likes scoring against the team and recently had scored runs against them in the match in Jaipur.

“RCB have played well. Why haven't they won at home thus far, although they have won five away? I feel they will start today. In my opinion, the scales are tilted towards RCB. Respect the conditions a little. If you win the toss, the story is over.

"If you don't have to bat first, there is no tension at all. Make the opposing team bat. No matter how many runs they score, you would score them because the chase master comes in the chase. Kohli's stature increases in run chases. He likes this team anyway. He is coming after scoring runs against them in Jaipur," said Aakash Chopra in his YouTube channel.

Virat Kohli In Magnificent Touch With The Bat

Virat Kohli is once again amazing the fans with his prolific batting in the 18th season of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli so far has amassed 322 runs in 8 matches and will be looking to continue his run scoring spree. Virat Kohli also has an excellent track record against Rajasthan Royals as he has scored a total of 826 runs against them.