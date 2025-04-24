IPL 2025: Big Change Incoming For Kolkata Knight Riders? Defending Champions Share Cryptic Post To Hint At Playing XI

IPL 2025: The Kolkata Knight Riders haven't yet found their best footing in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR outfit has struggled to find consistency so far, and they need to do something real quick to turn things around.

KKR's biggest flaw this season has been their batting, and it has let them down badly this season. Kolkata Knight Riders' slam-bang batting approach hasn't worked this season, and they have failed to find an alternative to it. After Kolkata's defeat against the Gujarat Titans, KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo was extremely critical about the role of the batters. Bravo said that the batters are low on confidence, and hence it is leading to the team's downfall.

Things have to come to such a stage that it has become a make-or-break situation for the Knights. Every game that they play from here will be a knockout, and they need to win in order to qualify for the playoffs.

KKR Hint At Big Change In Playing XI

The Kolkata Knight Riders made a big change in the playing XI. They let go of their regular wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and roped in Rahmanullah Gurbaz. De Kock walked into the KKR setup with great hopes, but he failed to deliver the goods. Quinton being out of touch has been the biggest factor behind Kolkata failing with their batting.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have now posted a video of Manish Pandey batting in nets alongside KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane. The fans of the franchise are now speculating that Pandey might end up playing in the franchise's next match. It will be interesting to see who Pandey replaces if he ends up playing.

Kolkata Knight Riders to Play Punjab Kings Next