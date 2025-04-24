'Have To Improve': SRH Head Coach Gives Big Remark On RCB And MI After Shocking Loss Against Hardik Pandya and Co.

IPL 2025: The finalists of the last year's Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, find themselves at the wromg spectrum of things. Both Kolkata and Sunrisers bwho had revolutionized the art of aggressive batting in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League have found it difficult to get going this year around. Kolkata Knight Riders are on the seventh spot and Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the ninth spot.

Daniel Vettori Backs SRH To Make A Comeback

Against Mumbai Indians, Siunrisers Hyderabad could score only 143 runs. At one point in time, Hyderabad was 35/5 after 8.3 overs. But it was a masterclass from Heinrich Klaasen which rescued the orange army. Unfortunately, Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

After the MI vs SRH match, Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori, while attending the press conference said that his team should draw inspiration from Royal Challengers Bengaluru who won seven matches on the bounce to qualify for the playoffs.

'IPL has been going a long time and there's been a lot of teams find themselves in this situation. And there's been a few teams that have been able to resurrect their seasons. And you look back to RCB last year after a difficult start. So if we can take some inspiration, it's from a team like them. Mumbai has done it on a few occasions, but ultimately it's going to take one performance. And we just haven't been able to put a collective performance together', said Vettori.

Hyderabad's IPL campaign goes Downhill

