'Gujarat Had No Idea': Aakash Chopra Showers Praise On Rohit Sharma After Star Batter's Heroics Help MI Thrash GT In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians faced off against one another in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League on 30th May 2025. The match was a high scoring affair in regular fashion to the IPL these days as Rohit Sharma caused a storm with his batting and blew away Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma hit 81 runs off 50 balls in his destructive innings as Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs to cement a place in the second qualifier of the IPL. Now, Mumbai Indians are all set to play against Punjab Kings in the second qualifier in a bid to reach the final.

Aakash Chopra Slams GT, Calls Rohit Sharma A ‘Champion’

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel praised Rohit Sharma after his destructive innings against Gujarat Titans which saw the Shubman Gill led side to be eliminated from the Indian Premier League.

"You gave Rohit Sharma two lives, and after that, Rohit Sharma showed why Rohit Sharma is Rohit Sharma. Is Rohit Sharma at his peak? No, he isn't there. However, never doubt that the guy is a champion. He hadn't scored runs in the entire Champions Trophy, but who was the Player of the Match in the final - Rohit Sharma.

"He scored runs in this tournament, made three fifties, but the ups and downs were seen, and there were questions about his game against left-arm seamers, but who scored runs in this match - Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma's story is that the day he fires, he does it in a way that he gladdens the heart. When he started hitting, Gujarat had no idea whatsoever as to what needed to be done," said Aakash Chopra in his video on YouTube.

Mumbai Indians Eyeing Record Sixth IPL Title

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya led franchise have five IPL titles to their name. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are currently on equal number of IPL titles as CSK also have five.