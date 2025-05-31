ICC Likely To Take Sourav Ganguly's Suggestions Seriously, Apex Cricketing Body To Possibly Implement Big Change In ODI Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has a lot to do about the future of One Day Internationals (ODI). The advent and the ever-rising popularity of T20 cricket were meant to pose a greater threat to Test cricket, but it is the ODIs that have suffered, and now the essence of its existence is under scrutiny. In order to counter the potential threat and challenges to Test cricket, the ICC had announced the World Test Championship (WTC) that started with the 2019 Ashes Series.

But as far as matters related to the ever-declining popularity of One Day cricket go, nobody but the ICC is to be blamed for it completely. Two new balls from two different ends, lesser fielders outside the circle, implementation of rules in favor of the batters are something that has technically killed the essence of the 50-over format, which is a perfect blend of Test and T20 cricket.

ICC Likely To Implement New Playing Conditions

The International Cricket Council is planning to return to the single ball rule in the ODIs starting from July 2025. The new rules are not only restricted to the ODIs, but they will also be implemented in the Test format. Apart from the ball change rule, it is very much likely that the ICC will also tweak the concussion replacement rules, boundary line catches, and the DRS clauses rules.

Earlier this year, ex-India skipper and former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had reportedly suggested to the ICC that the two-ball rule should be phased out from One Day Internationals. The ICC seems to have taken the suggestions seriously, and the second new ball will possibly be phased out of the game.

New Playing Conditions Likely To Give Bowlers An Advantage