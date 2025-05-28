Shubman Gill Has An Opportunity To Do What Virat Kohli Couldn't As The Test Captain Of India, Youngster Eyes Rahul Dravid's Record

India tour of England: After the culmination of IPL 2025, the focus of the cricketing fraternity will shift towards the longest format of the game. Once the IPL ends, Australia and South Africa will lock horns with each other in the 'Ultimate Test', the finals of the World Test Championship. It will be later followed up with the India vs England Test series, which will feature five matches.

Shubman Gill Eyes To Replicate Rahul Dravid's Heroics

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced India's squad, which will travel to England. Rishabh Pant has been named as Shubman Gill's deputy. India haven't enjoyed good outings in their last two Test tours to England, but this time around, they might be eyeing to change it. Yes, a very young Indian team will travel to England with very little experience, but sometimes, youth beats experience on many parameters, and this might work in India's favor easily.

Shubman Gill will certainly try to take some motivation from Rahul Dravid, who as of now is the last Test captain to win a series against England in England back in 2007. Under Virat Kohli, India ended up losing a Test series in 2018, and by the time India completed their Test series in 2022, Rohit Sharma had been appointed as the Test skipper, but it did not make any difference either. If India win the IND vs ENG Test series under Gill, he will be the first captain to win a Test series on English soil after 18 odd years.

Gill-Gambhir At The Helm Of Indian Test Cricket