'You Didn't Think About Him': Aakash Chopra Slams PBKS For Not Retaining Jonny Bairstow Following Batter's Onslaught Against GT In IPL 2025 Eliminator

Jonny Bairstow was a man on a mission as he made his debut for Mumbai Indians in the first eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2025. The English batter went in all guns blazing against Gujarat Titans as he scored a quickfire 47 off just 22 balls. During his innings, Bairstow played with a strike rate of 213.64 and hit four boundaries and three sixes. As Mumbai Indians got a win against Gujarat Titans in the first eliminator of IPL 2025, they are now all set to play against Punjab Kings in the second qualifier.

The two teams will be looking to give it their all in the second qualifier and get a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aakash Chopra Reminds PBKS That They Didn't Retain Bairstow

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra ahead of the second qualifier slammed Punjab Kings for not retaining Jonny Bairstow. In a video on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer questions PBKS' decision to not retain the batter and stated that Bairstow has a point to prove as he now plays for Mumbai Indians.

"Rohit Sharma is coming after scoring runs. Who will ask now about the two lives he got? Luck might be in your favor, but you need to bat well after that, which he did. Jonny Bairstow has just fitted in seamlessly. He went and started hitting fours and sixes. He was the aggressor in the opening partnership.

“This is the phone moment for Jonny Bairstow as well, just like Sam Curran did. He used to be in your team, but you didn't think about him, although he scored a hundred in a 262-run chase against KKR last year. However, you people didn't keep him, and then no one kept him. So he has a point to prove. Rohit just wants to win one more trophy,” said Aakash Chopra in the video.

Mumbai Indians Eyeing Record Sixth IPL Title

Mumbai Indians currently have the joint most titles in the history of the tournament. They are tied with Chennai Super Kings as both teams have five IPL titles to their name. Mumbai Indians are one of the most successful team in the Indian Premier League and will be looking to win against Punjab Kings to secure a place in the final.