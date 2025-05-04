IPL 2025: Rinku Singh's Honest Admission After KKR's Thrilling Win Over RR: 'I Enjoy Fielding More Than Batting'

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive with a slender win over Rajasthan Royals. Riyan Parag threatened to take the game away with a brilliant 95, but it was the home side who had the last laugh.

Riding on Andre Russell's first IPL 2025 fifty. KKR posted a huge 206 runs on the board. Rajasthan came close as Riyan Parar targeted both Moeen Ali and Varun Chakaravarthy to send the home side into defining silence for most of the second innings. But Vaibhav Arora kept his cool in the final over to hand KKR a valuable home win.

Rinku Singh Opens Up After KKR Beat Rajasthan Royals

KKR's fielding was top-notch, and it was Rinku Singh who looked at his best on the Eden Gardens pitch. Rinku looked very purposeful throughout the match and saved a couple of certain boundaries, which later proved to be vital.

After the match, Rinku admitted that he loves fielding more than batting.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Everyone in India knows that this ground has the quickest outfield so we have to be very quick. I field outside the circle, so it's my responsibility there and I enjoy my fielding. Honestly, I enjoy fielding more than batting.”

Rinku further insisted they are not thinking about the playoffs and are concentrating on each match.

“For a long time Russell hadn't been scoring, so it was a crucial knock for him. And when I came in, it was a good situation for me. We are taking it one game at a time and not thinking too far ahead.”

How KKR Can Still Qualify For IPL Playoffs