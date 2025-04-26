'We Can Do It.': Rinku Singh Confident In Kolkata Knight Riders Side To Score 300 In IPL 2025 Despite Constant Struggles

Kolkata Knight Riders were at the top of the world in 2024 when they lifted their third Indian Premier League title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The 2025 season has been the opposite of the previous season as the title defense is not going the way that Kolkata Knight Riders would have liked. KKR are currently seventh in the IPL points table and have six points in 8 matches. They have won three matches and lost five. Despite the struggles, batter Rinku Singh has shown confidence in his team that they could be the first team to score three hundred runs in a match.

Rinku Singh Shows Confidence In Struggling KKR

While talking to JioHotstar, Rinku Singh showed confidence in his team and others and stated that yes making 300 runs in an innings is possible for his team and others as well. In his statement he further said that all the teams are strong this season of the Indian Premier League.

"Yes, we can do it. IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible; last year, Punjab chased a total of 262 runs. All teams are strong this season - anyone can get to 300," said Rinku Singh in his statement.

Rinku Singh On Conversations With MS Dhoni

Rinku Singh while further speaking with JioHostar revealed that he has conversations with MS Dhoni regarding his game and for advice. Rinku Singh revealed that MS Dhoni advises him to remain calm and play according to the situation of the match.