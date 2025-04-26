'We Can Do It.': Rinku Singh Confident In Kolkata Knight Riders Side To Score 300 In IPL 2025 Despite Constant Struggles

sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 26th 2025, 14:28 IST

Rinku Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in IPL 2025 as they are currently seventh in the points table.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Rinku Singh in action for KKR
Rinku Singh in action for KKR | Image: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders were at the top of the world in 2024 when they lifted their third Indian Premier League title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The 2025 season has been the opposite of the previous season as the title defense is not going the way that Kolkata Knight Riders would have liked. KKR are currently seventh in the IPL points table and have six points in 8 matches. They have won three matches and lost five. Despite the struggles, batter Rinku Singh has shown confidence in his team that they could be the first team to score three hundred runs in a match. 

Rinku Singh Shows Confidence In Struggling KKR 

While talking to JioHotstar, Rinku Singh showed confidence in his team and others and stated that yes making 300 runs in an innings is possible for his team and others as well. In his statement he further said that all the teams are strong this season of the Indian Premier League. 

"Yes, we can do it. IPL has reached a stage where even 300 is possible; last year, Punjab chased a total of 262 runs. All teams are strong this season - anyone can get to 300," said Rinku Singh in his statement. 

Rinku Singh On Conversations With MS Dhoni 

Rinku Singh while further speaking with JioHostar revealed that he has conversations with MS Dhoni regarding his game and for advice. Rinku Singh revealed that MS Dhoni advises him to remain calm and play according to the situation of the match. 

"I also speak to Mahi Bhai often — he tells me to stay calm and play according to the match situation. Things fall into place when you stay composed," said Rinku Singh as he opened up on the conversations he has with MS Dhoni. 

Published April 26th 2025, 14:28 IST