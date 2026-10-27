Aakash Chopra's Tweet Goes Viral After Abhishek Sharma Blitzkrieg In Wellington | Here's The Meme Fest

The Indian team once again proved their T20I credentials with a statement win over New Zealand in the 3rd T20I game at Wellington. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi operated in a fluent style as the Men In Blue brought up their 3rd win on New Zealand soil, and in the process wrapped up the T20I series with two matches left.

The opening pair etched their names into the history books by blazing an all-time world record 118 runs inside the powerplay, tearing through the Kiwi attack to cruise past the 100-run mark in just five overs. Abhishek went on to smash his 4th T20I hundred as he continued the onslaught after Vaibhav's departure. India's 118 runs in the opening six overs also breached the powerplay record, held by Romania earlier.

Former opener and eminent commentator Aakash Chopra posted on X, stating that any runs beyond the 170 barrier would be tough to chase. After India's Wellington carnage, the post has now gone viral as users have made their feelings known to the ex-Indian opener.

Here are some of the replies.

Advertisement