Aaron Finch Identifies Australia's Hidden Ace Ahead Of ICC World Test Championship Final: 'He Can Rip The Game Away'

Aaron Finch, the former Australia white-ball skipper, believes that the defending champion would have the edge in the competition. The ex-cricketer believes Travis Head would emerge as the team's secret weapon, as he has proved his worth in multiple appearances in the summit clash. Finch added that Head can take the game away from the opponent in a flinch, and he would be one of the most feared cricketers for the opposition.
One of the biggest prizes in cricket will be on the line when two test cricket titans would lock horns at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Defending champs Australia would be up against South Africa, who punched their tickets to the summit clash for the first time in history.
The Proteas Men have a chance to make history as they could win their first ICC title with the Test mace. But Australia has been a titanic force in red-ball cricket, and Aaron Finch believes the side has an x-factor with Travis Head being a part of the squad.
“He's proven in multiple finals now — the World Test Championship Final and the 50-over World Cup Final — that he can rip the game away from the opposition in an instant. As an opponent, these are the players you fear most. He can change a match faster than anyone,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports.
The year 2025 has been a landmark period in sports, as several teams have attained historic milestones. From the Royal Challengers Bengaluru securing their maiden IPL crown and Paris Saint-Germain lifting the UEFA Champions League for the first time to Newcastle United ending their 70-year title wait and Crystal Palace bagging their first major title triumph — 2025 has been a monumental year in global sports.
Amid the historic milestones, the ICC World Test Championship holds significant importance as South Africa, under Temba Bavuma's leadership, would face Australia in a high-stakes showdown at Lord's. The one-off Test is a golden opportunity for South Africa to continue the trend and make history. It is yet to be seen who would lift the mace at Lord's Cricket Ground.
