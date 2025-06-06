Incensed Yashasvi Jaiswal Stands His Ground After Controversial Dismissal During 2nd India A vs England Lions Match-Up

India A vs England Lions: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Team India's Test Prodigy, was visibly frustrated after he encountered a controversial dismissal in the 2nd unofficial Test. He failed to deliver an impact on the first match, and he also failed to stand out with his performance in the second match-up at Northampton. The 23-year-old was furious over the on-field umpire's call, as he believed it was a not out. While he had to walk back, the annoyance was obvious as he contested the match official's decision.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Incensed After Umpire's Call

The moment happened in the fifth ball of the seventh over after the England Lions opted to field first. Chris Woakes swung the ball towards the Jaiswal, who tried to flick the ball but missed as it crashed into his pad. Jaiswal missed the ball due to it's swing, and the bowling all-rounder made a loud appeal for an LBW. The umpire's fingers instantly went up to declare it a valid dismissal. Jaiswal was declared out after he scored 17 runs off 26 balls, which also included two boundaries.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal stood his ground, as he was upset by the umpire's call. He also signaled to the on-field official and stood there for a while before eventually walking off towards the Pavillion. Had the DRS been available, Jaiswal could have been determined out as the off and middle stump were visible as clear as day when the ball crashed on the pad.

Multiple Name Changes For 2nd Unofficial Test At Northampton

Yashasvi Jaiswal's topsy-turvy run in the unofficial tests may put him in a difficult position right before the first test match at Leeds. In both outings, the opener has faltered early, and he may be a part of the discussion regarding India's Paying XI. Even Abhimanyu Easwaran fell early after falling prey to Chris Woakes, who trapped the Indian skipper with an LBW.