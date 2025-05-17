Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Might Prove All Theories Around India's Test XI Wrong, 'A' Squad For England Tour Hints At New Era

England vs India: The stakeholders of the Indian Test team have a big challenge ahead of them. It is not just about building a Test team for the future, but it is also about deciding the culture and the path that the Indian Test team will take moving forward. A very young Indian team, devoid of experience and stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, will travel to England to undertake, maybe, the biggest challenge of their lives.

All Roads Of India A Lead To The Senior Men's Team

Prior to the India vs England five-match Test series, the India 'A' Team will play a match against the England Lions beginning on May 30, 2025. The India A vs England Lions match will be watched closely by the Indian team management before the India vs England series. After Rohit Sharma's retirement, the Indian Test team needs a designated opener who will start proceedings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

It is being speculated that KL Rahul might open the batting for India alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. But interestingly, Ishan Kishan has also been included in the India A squad, and he is also a designated opener. If Ishan Kishan manages to play in the India A game and performs well, he might be in contention to make it to the senior side and start for India.

There are other players as well who can be considered as one of the openers alongside Jaiswal. Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been included in the side, and he might also be in contention to make it to the senior side.

India 'A' squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vc) (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

India vs England Series: A New Challenge For Gambhir And Agarkar

After the culmination of IPL 2025, the Indian Test team will travel to England for a five-match Test series. Now, England is one of the toughest countries to play Test cricket.