Gautam Gambhir Sent Warning Signals By Ravi Shastri, India Head Coach Cautioned Against Making Wrong Test Captaincy Choice

India tour of England: The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase, and this is something that everybody saw coming. The Indian Test team will tour England for a five-match series, and that makes things really very tricky for them. A young team playing a Test series on home soil is something that is still fathomable. But an inexperienced and young side going to England for a long Test tour is something that smells like a big challenge.

The last time India played four consecutive Test matches on English soil, Virat Kohli was still the captain, Ravichandran Ashwin was playing, and Rohit Sharma was still opening the batting for India alongside KL Rahul. Come 2025, the legendary trio of Virat, Ashwin, and Rohit is gone. The team is largely inexperienced, and the stakeholders of the Indian Test team need to do something about it real quick, starting with the appointment of the Test captain.

Ravi Shastri Warns India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

The tour of England will also mark the start of India's campaign in the next cycle of the World Test Championship. India's campaign in WTC ended painfully and unfortunately. India, who were almost guaranteed a spot in the finals of WTC 2025, endured two shocking series defeats against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). On the Australia tour, Bumrah led India in only one game, and that is the only match that they ended up winning.

After Rohit Sharma retired, the discussion for the future Test captain has kept fans and experts on the edge of their seats, but former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri believes that Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't be appointed as the skipper in the longest format of the game.

"See, for me, Jasprit would have been the obvious choice after Australia. But I don't want Jasprit to be made captain and then you lose him as a bowler. He's coming back now after a serious injury. He'll have played IPL cricket, which is four-over cricket. Now will come the test of bowling 10 overs, 15 overs (in Tests). And the last thing you want is some pressure on his mind being captain as well," said Shastri while speaking on the ICC Review.

BCCI Announce India's A Squad For England Tour

Amid all the hustle-bustle going in and around the Indian cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the India A side for the England tour.