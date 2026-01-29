Aaron Jones Charged Under Anti-Corruption Code; USA Batter Provisionally Suspended By ICC

USA cricketer Aaron Jones has been charged with multiple breaches of the anti-corruption code of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). The cricketer from Queens, New York, has been suspended from playing any cricket on an immediate basis.

Aaron Jones made a notable impact during the USA's campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. America served as one of its hosts, allowing a chance to feature in the marquee event.

Jones has been a cornerstone of USA cricket, contributing runs and cementing himself in white-ball cricket.

Aaron Jones Charged With Multiple Corruption-Related Charges

In an official statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Aaron Jones's charges and that the USA batter was found in breach of five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of CWI and the ICC.

The charges were mostly related to the Bim10 tournament in 2023-24, while two charges were related to international matches. The charges in Bim10 fall under the CWI anti-corruption code, while the remaining charges fall under ICC's

According to the ICC, Aaron Jones is charged with the offences mentioned below:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code: Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code: Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code – Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code – Obstructing the ACU’s investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Aaron Jones Suspended From Cricket Right Before T20 World Cup

Aaron Jones is currently under investigation, and the above-mentioned charges are part of an extensive investigation. Further charges could be issued against the US batter.