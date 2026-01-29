Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down The Rationale Behind Opting Six Batters In Playing XI For 4th T20I vs NZ: ‘Wanted to Challenge Ourselves'

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has detailed the thought behind selecting six batters in their playing XI for the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

The skipper intended to challenge themselves in the competition ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian cricket team, under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, is coming off a defeat in the fourth T20I match against New Zealand. While the Men in Blue have sealed a series win with a 3-0 lead, the Blackcaps sealed a consolation victory in Vizag.

Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Down the Strategy Behind a Six-Batter Playing XI for 4th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav highlighted that the team purposely had six batters in the Playing XI and wanted to see how they would perform if they were two or three down.

The Indian T20I captain added that they could have gone with other options, but they wanted to play all their players who are part of the World Cup squad.

“We purposely played six batters today. We wanted to have five perfect bowlers and wanted to challenge ourselves. Like, for example, if we're chasing 200 or 180, and we wanted to see if we were two down or three down, how does it look.

"But then it's fine at the end of the day. And we wanted to play all the players who are part of the World Cup squad. Otherwise, we would have played other ones,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

New Zealand Seal Victory Over India By 50 Runs In 4th T20I

The Indian cricket team showed glimpses of brilliance despite losing the fourth T20I match to New Zealand. Rinku Singh moved up in the order and displayed a fine 30-ball 39. Opener Sanju Samson put up a 15-ball 24, showcasing a decent effort.

Shivam Dube stood out as he assumed the finisher role for Team India with grace. The all-rounder smashed a 23-ball 65, smashing seven sixes and three boundaries before being dismissed via run out.

Team India pushed to chase down the target but fell 50 runs short. Despite the defeat, the hosts have managed to check off all their boxes in the ongoing T20Is.