Updated 6 October 2025 at 12:32 IST
'Best Opening Batter In The World': AB de Villiers Endorses India Star To Do Well On Australia Trip Amid Constant Debate On Team Selection
India's tour to Australia starts on October 19, 2025, after the culmination of the two-match Test series against the West Indies. India will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Aussies
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled India's T20I and ODI squad for the Australia tour. While the T20I squad is almost similar to the one that participated in the Asia Cup, the ODI squad has left the fans and the experts of the sport divided. In a move that nobody saw coming, Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper in the ODI format.
AB de Villiers Backs Abhishek Sharma
India will play a total of eight white-ball games in Australia, which include three ODIs and five T20Is. As compared to the ODI side, India's T20I side looks fairly settled. The manner in which the 'Men in Blue' played and won the 2025 edition of the T20 Asia Cup speaks volumes about the kind of form they are in at the moment.
Abhishek Sharma played a huge role in India winning their second T20 Asia Cup after a span of nine long years. The 25-year-old batter scored 314 runs from seven games in the Asia Cup at an average of 44.86 and with a staggering strike rate of 200. Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers feels that Abhishek Sharma might end up benefitting from the conditions that will be at his disposal in Australia.
ALSO READ | 'Hum Unko Aek Saal Nahi De Paayein': Mohammad Kaif Gives His Honest Verdict On Shubman Gill Replacing Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain
"Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life, some are saying he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. Will be great to see what he can get over there in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce," said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.
The Proteas legend also went on to say that Abhishek Sharma can clear up or open up the leg side as he is an all-round player and a fantastic batter to watch.
ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Predicted The End Of His Captaincy Run In 2012? Ex-IND Skipper's 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces After Shubman Gill Replaces Him
Start Of A New Era For India In ODIs
India have officially begun their road to the 2027 Cricket World Cup by naming Shubman Gill as the One Day International skipper. The Indian ODI team will have a total of 27 games to play prior to the start of the ODI World Cup, and a lot will depend on how Shubman manages to lead his team through thick and thin before the next ODI World Cup that will be played in South Africa.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 12:32 IST