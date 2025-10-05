Rohit Sharma Predicted The End Of His Captaincy Run In 2012? Ex-IND Skipper's 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces After Shubman Gill Replaces Him

Rohit Sharma's run as the Indian skipper has now officially come to a close. Rohit, who was India's three-format captain till the 2024 T20 World Cup, has now been replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain. India will tour Australia this month for eight white-ball matches.

India will play three One Day Internationals and five T20Is on their 'Down Under' tour. With Shubman Gill's appointment as the One Day skipper, India have officially begun their road to the ODI World Cup that will be played in 2027 in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma's 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces

After the decision of Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper was made public, a tweet from the 'Hitman' has resurfaced which dates back to September 14, 2012. 'End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)', the former India skipper had tweeted. While Rohit Sharma's jersey number is 45, Shubman Gill wears the 77 number jersey.

While announcing Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma's successor, it was clearly mentioned that with two World Cups to be played in the next two years, it becomes difficult to have three different captains across formats. "It is very difficult to have three different captains for three formats, in terms of not just selectors but more importantly even for the coach, to plan with three different people is never easy," said Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.

Rohit Sharma has been extremely successful as India's white-ball skipper. Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team lost only one match in their previous three multi-national tournaments. Rohit led the 'men in blue' to their second World T20 title in 2024 and then their third Champions Trophy victory in 2025.

India's Road To 2027 ODI World Cup