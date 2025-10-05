Updated 5 October 2025 at 12:10 IST
Rohit Sharma Predicted The End Of His Captaincy Run In 2012? Ex-IND Skipper's 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces After Shubman Gill Replaces Him
In his illustrious ODI career, Rohit Sharma has played 273 ODI games for India and has scored 11168 runs. He averages 48.77 in the format and is the only player to score three double centuries
Rohit Sharma's run as the Indian skipper has now officially come to a close. Rohit, who was India's three-format captain till the 2024 T20 World Cup, has now been replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain. India will tour Australia this month for eight white-ball matches.
India will play three One Day Internationals and five T20Is on their 'Down Under' tour. With Shubman Gill's appointment as the One Day skipper, India have officially begun their road to the ODI World Cup that will be played in 2027 in South Africa.
ALSO READ | India Start To Road To World Cup 2027, Here's The List Of ODI Series And Matches Shubman Gill Will Captain After Replacing Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces
After the decision of Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper was made public, a tweet from the 'Hitman' has resurfaced which dates back to September 14, 2012. 'End of an era (45) and the start of a new one (77)', the former India skipper had tweeted. While Rohit Sharma's jersey number is 45, Shubman Gill wears the 77 number jersey.
While announcing Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma's successor, it was clearly mentioned that with two World Cups to be played in the next two years, it becomes difficult to have three different captains across formats. "It is very difficult to have three different captains for three formats, in terms of not just selectors but more importantly even for the coach, to plan with three different people is never easy," said Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.
Rohit Sharma has been extremely successful as India's white-ball skipper. Under Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team lost only one match in their previous three multi-national tournaments. Rohit led the 'men in blue' to their second World T20 title in 2024 and then their third Champions Trophy victory in 2025.
ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Skipper, Virat Kohli Returns As BCCI Announces India's Squad For Australia Tour
India's Road To 2027 ODI World Cup
Prior to the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, India will play five home ODI series and three away ODI series. The 'men in blue' will play a total of twenty-seven games before the 14th edition of the ODI World Cup.
