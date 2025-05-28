AB de Villiers Hails Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Team Performance In IPL 2025, Calls It 'Hallmark Of Successful Squad'

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29th.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich tournament after the stunning six-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Tuesday, May 27th.

It was Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85-run knock and Virat Kohli's half-century that helped the Bengaluru-based franchise beat the Super Giants in a thriller.

RCB Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Standings

The Royal Challengers ended their group stage matches in the second position on the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points and have a net run rate of +0.301. RCB sealed nine wins and conceded four defeats after playing 14 matches in the extravagant tournament so far.

AB de Villiers Heaps Praise On RCB's Performance In IPL 2025

While speaking on his weekly show, ABD 36, former RCB and South African cricketer AB de Villiers showered praise on his former franchise for displaying a team performance in the 18th season of the IPL, saying that multiple players have stepped up this season for the Royal Challengers.

He pointed out that previously, it was just Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle who used to perform under pressure in the IPL.

The former cricketer further added that everyone in the RCB squad has contributed this season, and it's a 'hallmark' of a successful and healthy squad.

"What excites me most this season is that multiple players are stepping up-not just one or two. It's not just the usual Virat Kohli or, back in the day, a Chris Gayle. Now, we see the whole squad responding under pressure. We saw Krunal Pandya play a phenomenal knock, I think, in the game against Delhi. Josh Hazlewood did his job when called upon. Everyone who has joined the team seems to have found a way to contribute. That, to me, is the hallmark of a successful and healthy squad," AB de Villiers said.