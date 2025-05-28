IPL 2025: Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru Get Josh Hazlewood Boost In Qualifier 1? Check Out PBKS vs RCB Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Qualifier in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. RCB ended up as the second-best team in the group stage while Punjab Kings finished at the top of the IPL 2025 table.

RCB Thrashed LSG To Secure IPL Qualifier 1 Berth

Rishabh Pant set the Ekana Stadium on fire with his blazing IPL hundred. The LSG captain ended his IPL 2025 drought with a brilliant knock of 61 balls 118 while Mitchell Marsh also provided great assistance with a valiant 37-ball 67. Riding on their shoulders, LSG posted a whopping 227 runs on the board. In reply, Phil Salt and Viat Kohli collaborated for a 61-run stand. Successive wickets jolted their plans, but a brilliant partnership from Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal helped RCB to finish in the second position.

For Punjab, opener Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have been quite consistent, and they will have the onus to drive their team with a solid start. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to return to the team, having missed two games due to an injury, while Arshdeep Singh will lead the bowling challenge.

For RCB, it remains to be seen whether captain Rajat Patidar return to the starting lineup. Jitesh Sharma's brilliant knock boosted their hopes further, and they do have a solid batting lineup which can inflict heavy damage on PBKS bowlers. Josh Hazlewood has returned to India, but the Aussie pacer is unlikely to be involved in the match as he is carrying an injury.

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Rajat Patidar.

PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming