AB De Villiers Labels Josh Inglis' IPL Contract With LSG For Rs 8.4 Cr as 'Craziest Signing I Have Seen'

IPL 2025: Australia's Josh Inglis was brought onboard by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 8.4 Cr and the signing faced a lot of criticism. The reason being, Inglis will be getting married in April and hence would not be spending a lot of time at the IPL. Labeling it as the ‘craziest signing’ he has seen in his life, former South African star AB De Villiers reckoned the franchise could have gunned for someone better who remained unsold.

‘Craziest signing I have ever seen in my life’

"Josh Inglis, this is the craziest signing I have ever seen in my life. He is only going to be available for four matches. LSG sign him for 8.6 crores. I don't know, is he really worth that much? Then you look at guys who were unsold like Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway, all of them would be available for the entire season and possibly a better signing for LSG," he said on his YouTube channel.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remaining purse: Rs 4.55 crore

Last season, LSG finished seventh as they could not make it to the playoff as well. They won six games, and lost eight matches. They are among the only three teams in the cash-rich league that are yet to win the coveted title.

