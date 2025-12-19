'Frustration is Something...': Ishan Kishan Opens up on Team India Snub After Leading Jharkhand to Maiden SMAT Title

SMAT 2025: It was a day to remember for young Ishan Kishan as he led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title with a win over Haryana. Kishan led from the front smashing a breathtaking 45-ball century. Following the win, he opened up about his Team India snub. Claiming that he ‘felt quite bad’, Kishan said he doesn't think about it anymore as all he does is focus on his game.

‘Felt quite bad’

"When I was not selected for the Indian team, I felt quite bad because I was doing well. But I told myself that if I am not selected despite this sort of performance, then maybe I have to do more. Maybe I have to make my team win. Maybe we have to do well as a unit," Sportstar quoted Kishan as saying.

"It's important that you don't allow frustration to get to you. This is my message to all the youngsters: frustration is something that will take you one step down. At the same time, you need to put in a lot of hard work, believe in yourself, and just focus on what you need to achieve," he added.

He also said that he realises that his job is to keep performing. He also confessed that winning SMAT for Jharkhand was his happiest moment as it was their maiden title.

‘Definitely the happiest moment’

"It is definitely the happiest moment because we have never won a domestic tournament under my captaincy. This was an opportunity where you had to prove yourself," he said.

