AB de Villiers Lavishes Praise After Dewald Brevis' Record-Breaking 41-Ball Hundred vs Australia, Calls Him 'CSK's Biggest Masterstroke'

Aus vs SA: Young Dewald Brevis was on fire on Tuesday during the second T20I against Australia. He came out to bat after the Proteas lost a couple of wickets and Australia were looking to dominate. Brevis did not hold back as he started finding the gaps at will and sent the Australians on a leather hunt at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

His hundred came off 41 balls, which was stunning in itself. He took down most Australian bowlers, who seemed a little lacklustre. Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers, who happens to be Brevis' idol, hailed the latter.

‘The boy can play’

"There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe pulled off the biggest masterstroke ever. The boy can play @BrevisDewald," AB de Villiers wrote on X, reflecting the widespread admiration for the Proteas youngster.

It is no secret that Brevis is popularly called ‘Baby AB’. One thing is for sure, he is surely living up to his reputation. With this hundred, he has become the youngest South African to hit a T20I century. This is also the highest individual score in T20Is on Australian soil. For the unversed, he is 22 years old. His 125* is also the highest individual score in T20Is versus Australia. The 22-year old is now the second batter to score 20+ runs against five bowlers in a T20I after Reeza Hendricks against Pakistan in Centurion in 2024.

It was surely an innings of skill, power and class. He is certainly a star in the making. He remained unbeaten on 125* off 56 balls. His innings powered SA to a mammoth 218 for seven. His innings was laced with eight sixes and 12 fours.

Can Australia Gun Down 218?

It will nit be easy for the hosts, but you cannot put it beyond them. The Australian need a good start and then take it from there.