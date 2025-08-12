'We Got A Lot Of Backlash': Yuvraj Singh Narrates Gary Kirsten And Sachin Tendulkar's Never Heard Before Advice That Helped India Lift The 2011 ODI WC

The Indian cricket team created history on April 2, 2011 by becoming the first team to win the ODI World Cup at home. This was India's second World Cup win after 28 years. The 'Men in Blue' had come extremely close to winning the World Cup in 2003, but they were outclassed by Ricky Ponting's men in the summit clash that was played in Johannesburg. Eight years later, India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the finals of the ODI World Cup and defeated them by six wickets to win their second ODI WC.

Yuvraj Singh Reveals Sachin Tendulkar And Gary Kirsten's Advise For Indian Team During 2011 WC

India had started the 2011 World Cup as favourites, and they dominated the tournament right from the word go. The team that played the 2011 WC had a right blend of youth and experience and was always expected to win the World Cup at home. India were undefeated in their first four matches. They did defeat Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Ireland, but their match against England ended in a tie.

India's biggest setback came in the form of the South Africa game, which they lost by three wickets. India had asked South Africa to chase down 297 runs, and the Proteas did it with two balls remaining. Star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was awarded the 'Man of the Tournament' in the 2011 WC, opened up on what Sachin Tendulkar and Gary Kirsten had advised the Indian team, which helped them win the 2011 WC.\

"We tied the game against England and we lost to South Africa, from a winning position. We got a lot of backlash. I remember Sachin Tendulkar and coach Gary Kirsten coming and having a chat with us. They advised us not to watch TV or read newspapers and to cut the noise and try to do what we needed to do to win the tournament," said Yuvraj.

