David Warner Overtakes Virat Kohli On T20 Run-Scorers List After Masterclass Knock at The Hundred

David Warner, the former Australian cricketer, continues to make rounds in franchise cricket. He has eclipsed superstar Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in the all-time T20 run-scorers list by securing the fifth position.

The Australian cricketer has attained significant attention with his blitz knock at The Hundred. Warner continues to clinch key milestones with his impressive capabilities in the game and has showcased that age is just a limit when you are passionate about the game.

David Warner pulled off a flying start at The Hundred, showcasing that he still has what it takes to be a part of competitive cricket. While representing the London Spirit, the Aussie cricketer has provided a solid start for the team.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, Warner remains a part of franchise cricket. While no team in the IPL picked him up, the Aussie veteran is showing his capabilities in other franchise leagues around the world.

David Warner's 51-ball 71 against the Manchester Originals in the Hundred has helped him secure a clinical feat in T20 Cricket. The Australian cricketer has officially surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. Warner is just two runs ahead of Virat Kohli after his knock for the London Spirit.

With 13,545 runs in 419 matches and an average of 36.80, the Australian cricketer is closing in on the gap with the all-time leader, Chris Gayle. The Windies legend currently stands at 14,562 runs.

David Warner's Knock Could Not Propel London Spirit Towards A Win

Manchester Originals openers Phil Salt and Ben McKinney delivered a potent start while batting first, as the top-order provided significant contributions to help elevate the score.

McKinney pulled off 29 while wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler scored 46 off 37 balls. Heinrich Klaasen also delivered a 17-ball 24, helping the Originals reach 163/6

In response, David Warner started with flair as his 51-ball 71 set the stage for a comfortable chase. But no batters went past the 20-run mark. Captain Kane Williamson was taken down at 19, while Jamie Smith scored just 12. Jamie Overton looked on track but suffered an unfortunate run-out at 19 runs.