'I Think...' - AB de Villiers Opines on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement, Puts The Onus on Youngsters to Shine on England Tour

When Virat Kohli made the call to retire from Test cricket, it left people shellshocked and surprised. Many were expecting Kohli to be a part of the Indian cricket team's tour to England, especially since he himself had been talking up the opportunity.

However, Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the longest format of the game and left the Indian cricket team looking very different for the upcoming tour.

Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate AB de Villiers has now opened up on why it is that Kohli chose this moment to announce his retirement.

‘Test Cricket Will Miss Virat Kohli’

In the opinion of the former South African captain, he saw Kohli's decision as a gut call and nothing else.

"He followed his gut feel. I think he has done a lot for cricket around the world over the years. Luckily, we'll still see him on the cricket field. He will be missed in Test matches, there is no doubt about it, but he leaves (behind) a great legacy with the red ball," he said in an event in Mumbai.

Given Kohli himself had spoken about wanting to be a part of the England tour, it does seem like the decision wasn't months in the making but was a spur-of-the-moment call.

AB de Villiers Backs India vs England

But it does leave India with a very new-look team for the tour, which is set to be a tough one given the Indian cricket team has only tasted victory in 3 Test series in England.

However, De Villiers believes the team can ‘achieve something special’ if the stars align despite the tour set to be a tough one.

"They've got to take some responsibility on in England, it'll be a tough test, but they have all the talent in the world and if they believe, maybe they can achieve something special."