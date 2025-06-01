PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Head to Head Records & Stats Ahead Of IPL Playoffs Showdown, Check Out Top Run Getters & Wicket Takers

Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera exchange handshake with Mumbai Indians's Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav after their match in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium | Image: ANI

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: The Indian Premier League Playoffs are inching towards the last stretch, with Qualifier Two taking centre stage at Motera, Ahmedabad — one last stop before the grand showdown. The Punjab Kings are looking to end their IPL title quest, while the Mumbai Indians are on the hunt for their record-sixth IPL title in the 2025 season. Both sides would lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket-playing venue.

PBKS and MI are aiming to solidify their chance to win the title in the second semifinal match, which is a do-or-die situation as the loser would be kicked out of the playoff race. Expect some intense action to take place in Ahmedabad. Check out their records and statistics against each other ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier Two showdown.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Check Head To Head Records & Other Stats

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced off against each other 32 times over the years, with MI having the edge after securing 17 wins and 15 losses. PBKS have secured 15 sweeps and 17 defeats, while no match has ended up being without a result.

In the sole encounter at Match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Punjab Kings chased down the target with ease as they secured the win by seven wickets.

In terms of both sides' win-loss record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, both sides have played six games. PBKS have picked up three wins and two losses, while one game ended up being a tie. The franchise's highest score was 243/5 against the Gujarat Titans in March 2025.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won only one game and lost the remaining five. Their highest score in the venue was against RR, where they scored 178/3 back in 2014.

Check Out Player Records In PBKS vs MI IPL Matches

In terms of the top run-getters in PBKS vs MI matches, Rohit Sharma is leading the charts with 626 runs in 25 innings and has an average of 27.21 and a strike rate of 131.78. Kieron Pollard is at the number two spot, with 539 runs in 16 innings, with an average of 38.21 and a strike rate of 162.34. Shaun Marsh is the sole Punjab batter on the list with 526 runs in 12 innings and has an average of 47.81 and a strike rate of 132.49.

In the leading bowler's list, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the charts with 24 wickets in 17 innings and has an average of 16.79 with an economy of 6.23. Lasith Malinga is at number two with 22 wickets in 14 innings and an average of 20.00. He also boasts an economy of 8.00. Piyush Chawla represents Punjab Kings in the list, with 19 wickets, with an economy of 7.27 and an average of 18.00.

With the stats painting an evenly matched picture, both teams step into Qualifier Two on equal footing. However, the test lies ahead, as their performances in Ahmedabad will determine the outcome.