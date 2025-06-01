IPL 2025: Double Trouble For Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya And Co. Sweat Over Overseas Star's Fitness Ahead of MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will start as favorites against the Punjab Kings when they walk out to play the MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Punjab Kings were clinical with their performances so far in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, but their dismal and lackluster performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 has raised severe doubts on their capability to perform under pressure.

MI Sweat Over Richard Gleeson's Fitness

Despite looking like a stronger side, Mumbai Indians have a few problems to deal with. They did score a mammoth 228 runs against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, but also ended up conceding 208 runs against a depleted Gujarat side that did not have the services of Jos Buttler.

Mumbai did miss Deepak Chahar's bowling, who is effective in the powerplay, and unfortunately for them, he is still not sure of playing the MI vs PBKS clash. But that is not all for Mumbai Indians; their newest recruit Richard Gleeson seemed to be struggling during the last over of the MI vs GT Eliminator.

Gleeson was visibly struggling with his hamstring and had to leave the over mid-way, which was later completed by Ashwani Kumar. With just one off day in between, Gleeson and Mumbai might be running against the clock to prepare for the MI vs PBKS clash.

Punjab Stare At The Big Mumbai Challenge In Qualifier 2