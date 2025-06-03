AB De Villiers Reaches Ahmedabad to Cheer For Virat Kohli, RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs PBKS | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It is going to be a big night as it is the night of the finale. The venue is going to be Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and a huge fanfare is expected for the summit clash between Bengaluru and Punjab. While fans flock into the city in numbers, it was heartwarming to see former RCB star AB de Villiers reach Ahmedabad.

He is certainly there to root for his dear friend, Virat Kohli. It will be a big occasion as RCB and PBKS would be gunning for their maiden title. The former South African cricketer was received by fans who turned up in huge numbers to see the great. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

In fact, in a video shared by Star Sports on X, de Villiers said, “My message to Virat is to go out and enjoy and have fun out there. Put a smile on your face. I will be there watching you. Bring that (IPL) trophy home. Enjoy every minute of it.”

De Villiers has been a superstar for RCB in the past. He was one of their most prolific run-getters for RCB in the past. In 184 matches, he amassed 5162 runs at an average of 39.71. His runs came at a staggering strike rate of 151.69.

RCB vs PBKS - Who Holds The Edge?