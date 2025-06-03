Phil Salt Likely to Miss IPL 2025 Final Between RCB-PBKS; Virat Kohli May Need New Opening Partner

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to play an IPL final after nine years and the expectations are sky-high. Unfortunately, there isn't much good news coming in from the RCB camp. The Bengaluru-based franchise may miss out their opener Phil Salt. The English-born cricketer is reportedly not in Ahmedabad itself. As per ESPNCricinfo, Salt has left with his partner for the birth of their first child. At the pre-match presser, however, coach Andy Flower and captain Rajat Patidar kept the development under the wraps.

Making his injured players also do the drills during this IPL season, Flower has developed a reputation as a master deceiver. Salt was not there at the training session at the Narendra Modi stadium last evening as well.

RCB vs PBKS - Who Holds The Edge?

It is tough to pick as both sides look well-balanced. Also, both sides have been in good form and hence they are in the summit clash. Going by a head to head of the two teams, they have played 36 games against each other. Both RCB and PBKS have won 18 apiece. But, RCB have the wood over PBKS in 2025. Having played three games, RCB have won two - but again that counts for nothing as it will be a new day and a new game. For the unversed, both these sides are yet to win the elusive IPL trophy so surely IPL would have a new winner tonight at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli vs Iyer?