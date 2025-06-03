'Job Was Half Done': Shreyas Iyer Reveals Reason Behind His Muted Celebration, Warns Virat Kohli & RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer would be brimming with confidence ahead of the all-important IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. It will be a repeat of Qualifier 1 where Punjab locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They lost that game and Iyer at the post-match presentation said that they have lost the battle, not the war.

Now, on the eve of the game, Iyer revealed the reason behind his muted celebrations after hitting a six and taking Punjab over the line against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Iyer hit a breathtaking 85* off 41 balls. His innings was laced with eight sixes and five boundaries.

‘Felt like my job was half done’

“I felt like my job was half done. It’s not even finished. We have a match tomorrow. I approached it with that mindset. I have to play the match again. I was thinking that recovery is important,” Iyer, who said he slept for only four hours, said.

“When I back myself, I back my instincts. I think that’s when I get the best out of myself. Also when other players keep performing, that also gives you a little bit of extra boost to keep going,” Iyer added.

RCB vs PBKS - H2H