'I've Tried For Many Years': AB de Villiers Reveals His Grand Promise For RCB, But Promises To Fulfill It Only On One Condition

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to resume with a match that will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The eighteenth edition of the cash-rich league was permanently halted due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The RCB vs KKR match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are in contention to finish in the top two, whereas the Kolkata Knight Riders are more or less out of the competition. The last time these two teams locked horns, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Both the teams locked horns with each other in the opening game of the Indian Premier League. The Kolkata Knight Riders are three-time champions, whereas the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy.

AB de Villiers Makes Special Promise To RCB Fans

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently look like favorites to finish in the top two. The IPL trophy might have eluded the Bengaluru-based franchise for seventeen seasons now, but this time around they are being touted as one of the contenders to lift the trophy. Prior to the resumption of the Indian Premier League, RCB stalwart AB de Villiers has promised that he will be with the team if they reach the finals.

"Mark my words, if RCB makes it to the final, I will be there at the stadium with the boys. Nothing will give me more pleasure than to lift that trophy with Virat Kohli. I've tried that for many, many years," said AB de Villiers during an Instagram Live session.

RCB's Hunt For First IPL Trophy Continues