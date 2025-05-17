'It's Very Important For Them': Arun Dhumal Comments On CSA's Resistance To Revise Initial NOCs Issued To Its IPL-Bound Players

Arun Dhumal, Chairperson of the Indian Premier League, has opened up on the resistance they are facing from Cricket South Africa. With the WTC Final approaching rapidly, CSA is not looking to extend its IPL-bound players' NOCs. Dhumal emphasised the importance of the World Test Championship Final and has urged the board to allow players who are not taking part in the one-off Test match to stay. He also requested to let the players who want to be there for the entire IPL tournament be allowed.

Arun Dhumal Reveals Interaction With CSA Amid Player Availability Issues

The IPL 2025 season had to be suspended after the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. After eight days, a revised schedule was revealed, with all the matches being accommodated and the dates for the summit clash being extended.

While several overseas players have returned to action, South African players are facing issues due to CSA, as the WTC-bound players' NOCs aren't being extended. Arun Dhumal revealed that talks have happened between both sides and they have made certain requests to Cricket South Africa.

"We are discussing it with CSA. They have the World Test Championship final from June 11. They have qualified for the first time. It's very important for them. We have requested them to let the players who are not selected to stay back and let the players who are willing to stay back for the entire tournament," Arun Dhumal said as per TOI.

IPL 2025 Action Gets Delayed

The Indian Premier League resumes from today, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns in the garden city of India. This is the first match of the revised fixture, where two titanic sides collide at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.