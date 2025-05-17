IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reveals How Dharamsala Stadium Situation Unfolded: 'Panicking Fans Was The Last Thing We Wanted'

The Indian Premier League came to a brief halt amid rising border tension between India and Pakistan. On May 9, the IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off, and the league was suspended for a week.

Arun Dhumal Opens Up On Dharamsal Stadium Evacuation

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan launched a relentless drone attack on India and alongside heavy shelling and firing, was also reported along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Armed Forces thwarted all the attacks successfully and retaliated in full capacity. One of the areas which was the subject of the Pakistan attack was Pathankot, which was 100 km from the Dharamsala Stadium and the BCCI didn't take any chances and called off the game.

The entire stadium was evacuated and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal revealed they didn't want to create any panic among the spectators at the stadium. In an interaction with the Times of India, he said, “We were getting certain reports from the nearby district administrations. There was some movement in Pathankot. We have fans coming from Pathankot and Jammu to Dharamshala to watch matches.

We didn’t want people who came there to worry about what was happening in their hometowns. Panicking fans was the last thing we wanted. That’s why we didn’t use people in uniforms to evacuate the situation. I went to the ground and explained the situation to the fans. One must appreciate the fans for understanding and abiding by protocol.”

BCCI Released Revised IPL 2025 Schedule