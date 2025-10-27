'Cockroaches Climbling Out Of Their Holes': AB de Villiers Rips Into Critics After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Sydney Heroics

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hit the ground running with valiant contributions against Australia in the 3rd ODI match in Sydney. Rohit brought up his 33rd ODI hundred while Virat also came up with another clutch display as the Men In Blue romped their way to a nine-wicket win against Australia.

AB de Villiers Thrashed Critics Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Neither Virat nor Rohit has played a competitive match for India since the Champions Trophy final, having retired from both T20Is and Test matches. Rohit reminded the critics of his class with another sublime hundred on Australian soil. The 38-year-old rolled back the years with some of the most classic shots.

Virat was under severe pressure after registering two consecutive ducks, but the former ODI captain did heave a sigh of relief with a brilliant 74 at the SCG. Ab de Villiers took a dig at the critics of Rohit and Virat, insisting people should celebrate the duo.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "I don't what it is about people. I don't know if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbling out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why? Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game of cricket. This is the perfect time to celebrate them."

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer Admitted To Hospital After Getting Injured In Sydney

India suffered a major blow as Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the hospital after being injured while fielding during the 3rd ODI match. He was hit on the rib and later, BCCI confirmed the player has a laceration injury to the spleen. Iyer isn't a part of the T20I setup, and as per recent reports, the player has been taken out of the ICU and has remained stable.

Advertisement