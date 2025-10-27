Rohit Sharma Returns To India After Impressive Australia Tour, 'Mumbaicha Raja' Chants Echoes Mumbai Airport: WATCH

India vs Australia: Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma received a warm welcome at the Mumbai Airport after his magnificent performance during the three-match ODIs against Australia.

Rohit Sharma Shines During India's Tour of Australia

Rohit Sharma ended the three-match ODI series as the highest run-scorer with 202 runs at a strike rate of 85.59 and an average of 101.00 after playing three matches. In the first Test match of the series at the Perth Stadium, the 38-year-old displayed a poor performance after scoring eight runs from 14 balls. At Adelaide Oval in the second game, Rohit played a 73-run knock from 97 balls at a strike rate of 75.26.

In the third and final ODI fixture, Rohit Sharma took the spotlight after playing a 121-run knock from 125 balls.

Rohit Sharma received both 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards following his impressive performance in the Australia tour.

Earlier on Monday, October 27, a huge crowd gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to welcome Rohit Sharma. Soon after the prolific batter came out of the airport, fans started to raise 'Mumbaicha Raja' chants.

Rohit Sharma did not disappoint his fans, who were waiting for him at the airport. The 38-year-old happily clicked selfies with the fans and signed autographs for them.

Rohit Sharma's Stats In ODIs

Rohit Sharma made his debut in ODIs against Ireland in 2007, following which he has played 276 50-over matches and 268 innings, scoring 11370 runs at a strike rate of 92.66 and an average of 49.22. The top-order batter scored 33 centuries and 59 fifties for Team India in the ODIs.