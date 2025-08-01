AB de Villiers' Superhuman Catch Leaves Australia's Chris Lynn Stunned, Proteas Great's Stunning Effort In World Championship Of Legends Goes Viral

WCL 2025 Semi-Final: South Africa Champions stormed into the finals of the World Championship of Legends 2025 by beating Australia in the second semi-final. The game wasn't for the faint-hearted as The Proteas ended up clinching the match by just one run. Riding high on the 49-run knock by Daniel Christian and a 33-run knock by Chris Lynn, Australia did threaten to chase down South Africa Champions' score of 186 runs, but they faltered at the final moments of the game.

Proteas legend AB de Villiers, in particular, has been in the form of his life. The 41-year-old legendary cricketer, who often goes by the name of Mr. 360 degrees, has scored 311 runs from the five completed matches of the World Championship of Legends 2025 so far. ABD is currently striking at 230.37 and is averaging 103.67 in the ongoing tournament.

AB de Villiers' Stunner Shocks Chris Lynn

AB de Villiers will go down in history as one of the greats to play the game of cricket. Irrespective of formats, the ex-South Africa player has the capability to dominate the proceedings of the game, not just with the bat in his hands, but also with his fielding capabilities. AB de Villiers, who played cricket at the highest level for more than 12 years, has demonstrated time and again why he is such an effective fielder.

During the Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions game, de Villiers pulled off a stunner that left Chris Lynn shocked. The ex-Aussie opener tried to muscle the ball over long-on, but de Villiers was as attentive as he always is. ABD did lose the sight of the ball for a few seconds, but he later ended up grabbing it.

South Africa To Lock Horns With Pakistan In WCL Final