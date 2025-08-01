IND vs ENG Series Rattled By New Controversy, Fans Call Out Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's Questionable Gesture After Josh Tongue's LBW Appeal | WATCH

IND vs ENG: There has been no shortage of spice and drama in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The fate of the ongoing India vs England Test series currently hangs in the balance. India can't win the series, but they can certainly stop England from getting their hands on the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by winning the fifth and final Test match of the series. England currently lead the series by a margin of 2-1.

England are currently ahead in the Oval Test; India have lost six wickets so far and have managed to score only 204 runs. The Oval pitch has been the most lively wicket of this series, and it tormented the Indian batters to no end. To make matters worse, the overcast conditions did not help the Indian batters either. India's hopes of winning the Oval Test highly depend on Washington Sundar, Karun Nair, and how they choose to bat on the second day.

Kumar Dharmasena Faces Backlash

After the ball controversy, heated altercations on the field, and England's ploy to stop Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar from their respective centuries in Manchester, the Oval Test match now sees an umpire facing backlash for his actions. Kumar Dharmasena is currently facing sweet-chin music from the fans of the sport for gesturing to Josh Tongue that Sai Sudharsan got an inside edge, even before he appealed.

Watch the Video Here

Dharmasena's gestures resulted in Ollie Pope and Josh Tongue not taking the DRS, which could've gone downhill for England. Cricket fans haven't been quite happy with the umpire's actions and have vented their frustration on social media.

Here Are the Reactions

Chris Woakes Likely to Miss Remainder of Oval Test

Despite being ahead in the game, problems are aplenty for England, who are on the cusp of losing Chris Woakes's services in the Oval Test.