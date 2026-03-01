AB De Villiers Warns Suryakumar Yadav's India Ahead of Super 8 T20 WC Game vs West Indies: 'Crowd Can Work Against You'

India vs West Indies: In a virtual quarter-final on Sunday, India lock horns with West Indies. The game takes place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and it will be a Super 8 T20 World Cup clash with a semi-final berth at stake. In the must-win clash, India is being tipped as the ‘favourites’. And that is where former South African captain AB De Villiers has warned them. As per ABD, the pressure will be on India as they are the ones expected to win the game.

‘High-pressure game for them’

"Everyone was tipping India to win the tournament. So it is a very high-pressure game for them, considering who they are up against, the unpredictable West Indies. And the West Indies have great memories of Eden Gardens from 2016. So it's not looking good for India, and they'll be exceptionally nervous. West Indies are not better than India, but there are a lot of outside influences. India, all of a sudden, find themselves in a must-win game at home in front of their home crowd," he said on his YouTube channel.

He added: "The crowd can work against you sometimes, and that is where the pressure gets so big that you almost get frozen out there. You freeze as a player because you can feel the pressure from outside. You get suffocated almost. But I believe India have the ability to overcome that and then they'll become the dangerous team again to go on and win it. If India wins this game, they'll go on to win the tournament. No one is going to stop them."

Will Dew Play a Part?

Very unlikely that dew will play a big part in Kolkata's Eden Gardens at this point of time in the year. Toss will still be important as batting first could make all the difference in a pressure game.



