West Indies Coach Warns India; Reminds Suryakumar Yadav About History Ahead of Must-Win Super 8 T20 WC Clash in Kolkata

India vs West Indies: The Men in Blue take on West Indies in a must-win Super 8 clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday. Ahead of the virtual quarter-final for both the sides, West Indies coach played some mind games, where he reminded the Indian team about the history between the two sides at the event. A cheeky Sammy said the Super 8 battle would be like one between 'David and Goliath' against the fan-favourite Men in Blue on their home turf, but warned that "history could repeat itself".

‘David did defeat Goliath’

"Well, there is a saying that history could repeat itself, although it was a different venue. But it is two different teams, two teams trying to move on in the tournament. You're absolutely right. I still think that in order for you to win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us. And we got to play a good game of cricket in order to come out victorious. And I'm excited for the contest. As you could see, so many journalists here. The importance of the game. And I am pretty sure they will have, what, 80,000 here tomorrow, and then another 1.4 billion supporting India. So it will still feel like a David and Goliath showdown, but like I said in 2016 - David did defeat Goliath - so that is what I am going to tell my boys tomorrow," he said at the pre-match presser.